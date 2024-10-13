Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. SLM makes up about 2.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09.

SLM Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.8467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $7.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

