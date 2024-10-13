Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 0.2 %

QRTEP stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $53.15.

Qurate Retail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.51%.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

