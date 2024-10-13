Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 136.3% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shimano Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SMNNY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.34. 30,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,740. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.59. Shimano has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $746.22 million for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.