Shira Ridge Wealth Management Acquires 17,176 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 4.1% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $32.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

