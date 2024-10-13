Shira Ridge Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VGT opened at $600.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $566.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.77.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.