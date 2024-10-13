Shira Ridge Wealth Management Invests $203,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $305.04 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $306.96. The company has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.56.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.44%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

