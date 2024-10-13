Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 1,048 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average of $100.12. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

