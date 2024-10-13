Shira Ridge Wealth Management Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %

LMT stock opened at $604.17 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $611.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $572.03 and its 200-day moving average is $505.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.30%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.