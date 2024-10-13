Shore Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,501 Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 132,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,139 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DFSU stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.