Shore Point Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,538,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,311,000 after purchasing an additional 111,287 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 181,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 228,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $28.11 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

