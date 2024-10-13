Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Decreases By 18.0%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $41.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $958.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of -0.04. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $475,217.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,765.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $475,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,765.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $5,702,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 68,320 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 34.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMRK. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

