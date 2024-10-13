Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Grows By 150.0%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 million, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.22. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BK Technologies

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 3,330 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $66,133.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of BK Technologies worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

