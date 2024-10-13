Short Interest in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Expands By 40.0%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Cellcom Israel Trading Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS CELJF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623. Cellcom Israel has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $696.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.91 million for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

