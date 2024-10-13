Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Expands By 66.7%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,539. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

