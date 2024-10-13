Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Decreases By 55.6%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,708,100 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 3,844,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 854.1 days.
CK Asset Price Performance
CHKGF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739. CK Asset has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.
CK Asset Company Profile
