Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Declines By 23.4%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,400 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 978,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.1 days.
Cogeco Communications Price Performance
Cogeco Communications stock remained flat at $49.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
