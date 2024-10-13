Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Declines By 23.4%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,400 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 978,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.1 days.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Cogeco Communications stock remained flat at $49.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

