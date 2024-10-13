Short Interest in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ) Increases By 145.3%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the September 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORZZ traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. 685,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

