Short Interest in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ) Increases By 145.3%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the September 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Core Scientific Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CORZZ traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. 685,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.
Core Scientific Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Core Scientific
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.