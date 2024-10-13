Short Interest in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Rises By 130.0%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,500 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the September 15th total of 216,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
enGene Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENGN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,082. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 19.52.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at enGene
Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of enGene by 50.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the second quarter worth about $4,715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the first quarter worth about $17,095,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ENGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ENGN
enGene Company Profile
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than enGene
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.