Short Interest in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Rises By 130.0%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,500 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the September 15th total of 216,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

enGene Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENGN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,082. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 19.52.

Get enGene alerts:

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at enGene

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

In other enGene news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of enGene by 50.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the second quarter worth about $4,715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the first quarter worth about $17,095,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENGN

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.