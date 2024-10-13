Short Interest in Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Decreases By 100.0%

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,628,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Global Technologies stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,786,445. Global Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About Global Technologies
