Short Interest in Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Decreases By 100.0%

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,628,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global Technologies stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,786,445. Global Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses.

