Short Interest in Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Increases By 157.9%

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the September 15th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greentown Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRMHF opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55. Greentown Management has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$0.76.

Get Greentown Management alerts:

About Greentown Management

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides project management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Commercial Project Management, Governmental Project Management, and Others segments. The company offers property development management services for commercial projects; and to government on resettlement housing property development and public infrastructure projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Greentown Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.