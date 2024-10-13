Short Interest in Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Increases By 157.9%

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the September 15th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Greentown Management Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GRMHF opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55. Greentown Management has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$0.76.
About Greentown Management
