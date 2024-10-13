Short Interest in iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Decreases By 38.1%

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36. iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.