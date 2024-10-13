Short Interest in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Increases By 111.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the September 15th total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,041,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,344. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
