Short Interest in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Increases By 111.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the September 15th total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,041,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,344. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Creative Planning increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 338.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

