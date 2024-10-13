Short Interest in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Decreases By 17.7%

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LANV stock remained flat at $1.69 during trading hours on Friday. 88 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Lanvin Group has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

