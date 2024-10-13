Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Decreases By 25.0%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance
QUISF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
