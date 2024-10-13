Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Decreases By 25.0%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

QUISF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

