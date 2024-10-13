Short Interest in Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Expands By 44.0%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shoprite Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Shoprite stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. 5,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. Shoprite has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

Shoprite Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.1787 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.10. Shoprite’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

