Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Decreases By 32.6%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %
VIPRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Viper Minerals
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.