Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Grows By 35.6%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,423. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.
About Sun Hung Kai Properties
