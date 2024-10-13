Short Interest in Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Increases By 80.0%

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWQGF remained flat at $322.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.46. Swissquote Group has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $322.00.

Swissquote Group Company Profile

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex. It operates an online bank that accepts multi-currency deposits/withdrawals, including crypto assets.

