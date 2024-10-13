Short Interest in THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Decreases By 58.1%

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,100 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the September 15th total of 7,020,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

THG Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THGPF opened at C$0.78 on Friday. THG has a 52 week low of C$0.78 and a 52 week high of C$0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

