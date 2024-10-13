Short Interest in United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Expands By 118.4%

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 118.4% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United American Healthcare Trading Up 5.5 %

UAHC stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. United American Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

United American Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 105.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

United American Healthcare Company Profile

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

