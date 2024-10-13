Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Rises By 26.7%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in United-Guardian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

UG traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,893. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 28.64%.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

