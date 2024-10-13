Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Grows By 133.8%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $27.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UUGRY. Barclays cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised United Utilities Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

