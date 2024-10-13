Short Interest in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Grows By 75.0%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Biotech ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BBH traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.93. 2,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $183.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.76.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.