Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Increases By 74.6%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the September 15th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. 90,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,658. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,012,000 after buying an additional 2,805,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,695.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,271,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,496 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,254,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,890,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 953,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 917,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

