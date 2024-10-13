Short Interest in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Declines By 47.9%

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VFLO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. 1,247,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.0214 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth about $377,000.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

