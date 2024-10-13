Short Interest in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Expands By 33.2%

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the September 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of USTB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.