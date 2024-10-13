Short Interest in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Expands By 33.2%

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the September 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of USTB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $50.92.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
