Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Declines By 92.9%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the September 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vinci Price Performance

VCISY stock remained flat at $29.39 during trading on Friday. 154,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,104. Vinci has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.2897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

