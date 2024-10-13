Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Declines By 99.9%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,676,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VNUE Price Performance

Shares of VNUE stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 22,624,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,241. VNUE has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc operates as a music technology company. It provides a suite of products and services that monetize music for artists, labels, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. The company also offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network.

