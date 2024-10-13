Short Interest in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Drops By 64.3%

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Price Performance

GTR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92.

Get WisdomTree Target Range Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.