Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,581.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $107.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $107.33.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

