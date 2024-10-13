Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 602.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 72.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

