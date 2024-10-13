Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.