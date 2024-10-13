Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average is $114.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

