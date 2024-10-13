Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $480,000 Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

