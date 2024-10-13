Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPBFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2049 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

