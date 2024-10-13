Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

VIGI opened at $87.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $89.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

