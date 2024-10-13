Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $532.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.78. The stock has a market cap of $482.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $533.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

