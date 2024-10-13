Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $144.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.59. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.56 and a 52-week high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

