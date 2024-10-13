Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 2,126 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWOB. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,610,000 after buying an additional 2,119,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after acquiring an additional 743,218 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,942,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5,712.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 326,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 321,362 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4,773.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 325,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 319,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.