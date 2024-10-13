Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $199.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

